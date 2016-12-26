Nokia and Ooredoo Qatar achieve 40 Gbps with next-generation TWDM-PON fiber technology

Nokia and Ooredoo Qatar have achieved a 40 Gbps download and upload speed using Nokia's Time and Wavelength Division Multiplexing Passive Optical Network innovative fiber technology in a trial in Doha. The TWDM-PON, also referred to as NG-PON2 technology, was deployed over Ooredoo's existing single fiber network as an overlay to achieve this speed.

