Muhammad Ali's daughter visits MIA

Thursday Dec 22

Late boxing legend Muhammad Ali's twin daughter, Jamillah Ali visited the Museum of Islamic Art on Monday for a private tour of the exhibition dedicated to her father. The exhibition, titled 'Muhammad Ali: Tribute to a Legend', is on show until February 25 in MIA's fourth floor eastern gallery, and is the first significant exhibition dedicated to Muhammad Ali since his passing earlier this year.

