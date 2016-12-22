Muhammad Ali's daughter visits MIA
Late boxing legend Muhammad Ali's twin daughter, Jamillah Ali visited the Museum of Islamic Art on Monday for a private tour of the exhibition dedicated to her father. The exhibition, titled 'Muhammad Ali: Tribute to a Legend', is on show until February 25 in MIA's fourth floor eastern gallery, and is the first significant exhibition dedicated to Muhammad Ali since his passing earlier this year.
