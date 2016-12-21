Mideast Stocks-Qatar supported by $44 bln bank merger plan; other markets dip

Dec 20 Banking shares in Qatar made strong gains on Tuesday morning after three Qatari banks said they were in talks on a potential $44 billion merger, but other markets in the Gulf retreated on profit-taking. Masraf Al Rayan jumped 4.4 percent after the Islamic lender announced it was in initial talks with Barwa Bank IPO-BABK.QA and privately listed International Bank of Qatar to merge, in a deal that would create the second largest bank in Doha.

