Keen contest on the cards in Doha
India's Viswanathan Anand in action along with other players during the Qatar Rapid and Blitz Championships, at the Ali Bin Hamad Attiya Arena, Al Sadd, in Doha yesterday. Pics by: Salim Matramkot/The Peninsula An interesting contest is on the cards as the 2016 FIDE World Rapid Championship heads into the last rounds.
