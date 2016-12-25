Gulf Contracting Company celebrates milestone
Gulf Contracting Company , one of the foremost construction and infrastructure contractors in Qatar held a ceremony recently to mark the commencement of the structural concrete works on the new tower in Lusail City for Al Majed Real Estate - a member of the Al Majed Group. The ceremony coincided with the commencement of the first phase of tower's 14,000 cubic meter raft foundation concrete pour, which was expected to take 43 hours of continuous pouring.
