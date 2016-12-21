Georgetown students represent Qatar at international atomic energy conference
Georgetown University in Qatar students Abdallah Al-Kuwari and Hessa AlDosari travelled to Austria recently to attend the International Atomic Energy Agency's General Conference. They accompanied the State of Qatar's delegation to the event, allowing them to witness global negotiations and discussions first hand.
