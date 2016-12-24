GCC Red Crescent Societies Gear up to Help Aleppo

Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society has participated in a high-profile meeting of top officials of Red Crescent Societies of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf , held in Kuwait to discuss the situation in Aleppo, Syria, and coordinate humanitarian interventions to avoid duplication of work. The extraordinary meeting decided to send a joint field delegation of volunteers to deliver aid to the victims, as well as to conduct shared projects for the benefit of affected communities.

