GCC Red Crescent Societies Gear up to Help Aleppo
Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society has participated in a high-profile meeting of top officials of Red Crescent Societies of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf , held in Kuwait to discuss the situation in Aleppo, Syria, and coordinate humanitarian interventions to avoid duplication of work. The extraordinary meeting decided to send a joint field delegation of volunteers to deliver aid to the victims, as well as to conduct shared projects for the benefit of affected communities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip...
|Sep '16
|jinxi
|2
|Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16)
|May '16
|SeanOsorioLee
|5
|Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Eiliyah
|1
|peninsula-logo (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Islam Sucks
|4
|Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|dartgame
|2
|NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07)
|Sep '15
|Nihal
|881
|JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|dont sweat it bruh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC