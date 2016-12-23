Garlic VH Kapelhof sparkles as Al Duhami tops field in Doha
Saudi rider Ramzy Hamad Al Duhami yesterday celebrated a timely win as Garlic VH Kapelhof produced a flawless routine to win the opening day's honours at the Qatar International Show Jumping Championship. Garlic VH Kapelhof clocked a time of 29.86 seconds as Al Duhami won the top prize of QR 30,525 in the 145cm competition held at QEF's Main Arena.
