Garlic VH Kapelhof sparkles as Al Duhami tops field in Doha

Saudi rider Ramzy Hamad Al Duhami yesterday celebrated a timely win as Garlic VH Kapelhof produced a flawless routine to win the opening day's honours at the Qatar International Show Jumping Championship. Garlic VH Kapelhof clocked a time of 29.86 seconds as Al Duhami won the top prize of QR 30,525 in the 145cm competition held at QEF's Main Arena.

