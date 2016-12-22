Galliani wants Serie A games abroad

The AC Milan CEO believes that the Italian league should draw inspiration from NBA and organise a number of games abroad in order to boost interest in the division AC Milan CEO Adriano Galliani feels Italian football should do more to promote itself in other countries and believes it would be beneficial if a number of Serie A games were to be played abroad. The San Siro side are in Doha, Qatar ahead of their Supercoppa Italiana encounter with Juventus on Friday and Galliani thinks it would be a good thing to take the domestic top flight outside of Italy as well, drawing inspiration from the NBA.

