Galliani wants Serie A games abroad

Galliani wants Serie A games abroad

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Goal.com

The AC Milan CEO believes that the Italian league should draw inspiration from NBA and organise a number of games abroad in order to boost interest in the division AC Milan CEO Adriano Galliani feels Italian football should do more to promote itself in other countries and believes it would be beneficial if a number of Serie A games were to be played abroad. The San Siro side are in Doha, Qatar ahead of their Supercoppa Italiana encounter with Juventus on Friday and Galliani thinks it would be a good thing to take the domestic top flight outside of Italy as well, drawing inspiration from the NBA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,034 • Total comments across all topics: 277,327,905

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC