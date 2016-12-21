Egyptian police arrest Al Jazeera new...

Egyptian police arrest Al Jazeera news producer

Friday

Egyptian police arrested an Al Jazeera news producer on Friday over accusations of attempting to overthrow the country's government and being a member of the banned Muslim Brotherhood, three security sources said. The Qatar-based broadcaster, which Egypt accuses of being a mouthpiece of the Brotherhood, said it did not know where Mahmoud Hussain was being held.

