Cooled helmets developed in Qatar set to keep workers cool in summer months

Monday Dec 19 Read more: The Peninsula

An innovative cooled helmet designed and developed by leading researchers in Qatar has the potential to significantly reduce the skin temperature of construction workers by up to 10 degrees centigrade. This will allow for safer and more comfortable working conditions in the summer months, according to researchers working on the new system at Qatar University.

