Children's books donated to Qatar National Library

Qatar National Library received a donation of children's books written by Qatari author Maryam Al Subaiey, founder of Q Talent, from Occidental Petroleum of Qatar Ltd. during its participation in the Doha International Book Fair on the 4th of December. The books include four titles; three of the books follow the story of Hamad and Hissa, a brother and sister who go through different situations that teach them about home and road safety, and environmental awareness.

