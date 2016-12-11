Carrefour opens branch in Ezdan Mall Al Wakrah

Ezdan Mall Company, one of the Ezdan Holding Group subsidiaries, has announced the opening of Carrefour Hypermarket at Ezdan Mall -Al Wakrah, located opposite the Al Wakrah Hospital. The launch of the supermarket giant comes as an enhancement to the serve the needs of the district as well as a mechanism to pave the way to the opening of the most anticipated shopping destination in that area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.