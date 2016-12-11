Carrefour opens branch in Ezdan Mall ...

Carrefour opens branch in Ezdan Mall Al Wakrah

Ezdan Mall Company, one of the Ezdan Holding Group subsidiaries, has announced the opening of Carrefour Hypermarket at Ezdan Mall -Al Wakrah, located opposite the Al Wakrah Hospital. The launch of the supermarket giant comes as an enhancement to the serve the needs of the district as well as a mechanism to pave the way to the opening of the most anticipated shopping destination in that area.

Chicago, IL

