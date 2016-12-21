BOC Aviation inks aircraft leasing ag...

BOC Aviation inks aircraft leasing agreement with Qatar Airways

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: South China Morning Post

Aircraft lessor BOC Aviation has signed an agreement to purchase and lease six new Airbus A350-900s to Qatar Airways, according to a company filing to the stock exchange on Thursday. The aircraft have a list price of US$1.85 billion, although the final deal will represent a significant difference from the list price because of discounting and other factors, BOC Aviation said in the statement.

Chicago, IL

