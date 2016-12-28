Arabic music sensations Majid Al Muha...

Arabic music sensations Majid Al Muhandes and Hussain Al Jassmi to perform in Doha next month

Arabic music sensations, Majid Al Muhandes and Hussain Al Jassmi will perform live at the Qatar National Convention Centre theatre next month as part of the entertainment schedule of the first edition of Shop Qatar, organisers confirmed yesterday. Iraqi singer Majid AlMuhandes, winner of the prestigious Murex D'or award for Best Arab Singer, will perform at the 'Arabic Night' on January 20 while Emirati superstar Hussain Al Jassmi will headline the 'Khaleeji Night' serenading fans with a selection of his best-known hits on January 27. Tickets for both music concerts are now on sale at all branches of Virgin Megastores in Qatar and can be purchased online through the store's website as well as at platinumlist.net.

