Al Khelaifi elected President of QTSBF

Doha: Nasser Ghanim Al Khelaifi has been elected unopposed as President of Qatar Tennis, Squash and Badminton Federation . QTSBF General Assembly was held at the Emiri Lounge at QTSBF building on Sunday, also elected as Tarek Zainal , Yousef Al Obaidely, Khalid Al Khelaifi and Karim Alami , according to QOC.

