Al Khelaifi elected President of QTSBF

Al Khelaifi elected President of QTSBF

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Doha: Nasser Ghanim Al Khelaifi has been elected unopposed as President of Qatar Tennis, Squash and Badminton Federation . QTSBF General Assembly was held at the Emiri Lounge at QTSBF building on Sunday, also elected as Tarek Zainal , Yousef Al Obaidely, Khalid Al Khelaifi and Karim Alami , according to QOC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,189 • Total comments across all topics: 277,359,375

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC