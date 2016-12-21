Al Jazeera Journalist Arrested in Egypt

Al Jazeera Journalist Arrested in Egypt

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Voice of America

A Qatari employee of the Al Jazeera Arabic language TV news channel passes by the logo of Al Jazeera in Doha, Qatar. Egyptian Mahmoud Hussein was arrested at his house Friday, having been accused of belonging to the banned Muslim Brotherhood movement and producing fake news.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,421 • Total comments across all topics: 277,335,004

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC