AC Milan threaten to pull out of Supercoppa after cancelled flight
The fixture in Doha has been placed under threat with the news that the Rossoneri may refuse to play the game due to travel delays AC Milan have warned they may refuse to face Juventus in Friday's scheduled Supercoppa Italiana after their flight to Qatar was cancelled. The Supercoppa is due to take place in Doha, although reports in Italy on Tuesday have suggested that the Rossoneri's flight to the Gulf nation had been affected by technical problems.
