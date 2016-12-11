11kg gold bars seized from Qatar airc...

11kg gold bars seized from Qatar aircraft

18 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

Customs seized 100 gold bars weighing around 11.6 kilogrammes from a Qatar Airways flight at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital yesterday. Acting on a tip-off, customs officials searched the aircraft that reached Dhaka from Doha around 11:00am and found the gold bars abandoned beneath a passenger seat, said HM Ahsanul Kabir, assistant commissioner of customs.

