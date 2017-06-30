Puerto Rico customs stops millions in...

Puerto Rico customs stops millions in counterfeit products

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Caribbean News Now!

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- US Customs and Border Protection San Juan Field Operations recently made in one week approximately 115 seizures of counterfeit products, valued at more than $6.5 million dollars, which were illegally imported into Puerto Rico via international mail. This is a record value of counterfeits seized by CBP in Puerto Rico during a single week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rita Moreno: 'Donald Trump Is A Walking Circus' (Aug '15) Jun 13 Donald Scampi 132
News Puerto Rico upholds demand for U.S. statehood i... Jun 13 BHM5267 11
News Puerto Rico mulls political status in new refer... Jun 12 JusticeNotServed 8
News Artists Armed With Spray-Paint Cans Take Aim At... Apr '17 Marauder 6
My favorite songs. (Jul '13) Feb '17 HairyGuy 146
Dedicate a Song (Dec '09) Feb '17 HairyGuy 2,342
Music thread (Dec '15) Feb '17 HairyGuy 104
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,890 • Total comments across all topics: 282,248,224

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC