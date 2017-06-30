Kovind and Kumar to campaign in Meghalaya
Shillong, July 4 The NDA's presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind and his rival Meira Kumar will visit the Meghalaya capital this week to drum up support for their candidature. While Kumar, the former Lok Sabha Speaker and the joint opposition candidate, would arrive on Wednesday, Kovind was scheduled to arrive on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rita Moreno: 'Donald Trump Is A Walking Circus' (Aug '15)
|Jun 13
|Donald Scampi
|132
|Puerto Rico upholds demand for U.S. statehood i...
|Jun 13
|BHM5267
|11
|Puerto Rico mulls political status in new refer...
|Jun 12
|JusticeNotServed
|8
|Artists Armed With Spray-Paint Cans Take Aim At...
|Apr '17
|Marauder
|6
|My favorite songs. (Jul '13)
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|146
|Dedicate a Song (Dec '09)
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|2,342
|Music thread (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|104
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC