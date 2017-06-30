Kovind and Kumar to campaign in Megha...

Kovind and Kumar to campaign in Meghalaya

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: India.com

Shillong, July 4 The NDA's presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind and his rival Meira Kumar will visit the Meghalaya capital this week to drum up support for their candidature. While Kumar, the former Lok Sabha Speaker and the joint opposition candidate, would arrive on Wednesday, Kovind was scheduled to arrive on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rita Moreno: 'Donald Trump Is A Walking Circus' (Aug '15) Jun 13 Donald Scampi 132
News Puerto Rico upholds demand for U.S. statehood i... Jun 13 BHM5267 11
News Puerto Rico mulls political status in new refer... Jun 12 JusticeNotServed 8
News Artists Armed With Spray-Paint Cans Take Aim At... Apr '17 Marauder 6
My favorite songs. (Jul '13) Feb '17 HairyGuy 146
Dedicate a Song (Dec '09) Feb '17 HairyGuy 2,342
Music thread (Dec '15) Feb '17 HairyGuy 104
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,608 • Total comments across all topics: 282,263,275

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC