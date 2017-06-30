Forgotten archives reveal street-leve...

Forgotten archives reveal street-level impact of 1918 Puerto Rico earthquake and tsunami

Repair petitions filed in the wake of the 1918 Puerto Rico earthquake and tsunami, stored and forgotten in the San Juan archives for nearly 100 years, are giving scientists a house-by-house look at the damage wrought by the magnitude 7.3 event. In the journal Seismological Research Letters , seismologists Roland LaForge and William McCann describe how they used the records to trace the impact of the earthquake in Aguadilla, the town closest to the 1918 epicenter.

