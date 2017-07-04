Evertec, Inc. (EVTC) Rating Increased...

Evertec, Inc. (EVTC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the business services provider's stock. Zacks Investment Research 's price target suggests a potential upside of 7.34% from the company's current price.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rita Moreno: 'Donald Trump Is A Walking Circus' (Aug '15) Jun 13 Donald Scampi 132
News Puerto Rico upholds demand for U.S. statehood i... Jun 13 BHM5267 11
News Puerto Rico mulls political status in new refer... Jun 12 JusticeNotServed 8
News Artists Armed With Spray-Paint Cans Take Aim At... Apr '17 Marauder 6
My favorite songs. (Jul '13) Feb '17 HairyGuy 146
Dedicate a Song (Dec '09) Feb '17 HairyGuy 2,342
Music thread (Dec '15) Feb '17 HairyGuy 104
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,114 • Total comments across all topics: 282,294,148

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC