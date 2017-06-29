Zimbabwe: Mugabe Powerless to Stop Ro...

Zimbabwe: Mugabe Powerless to Stop Roadblocks - Opposition

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The opposition People's Democratic Party has called for an inquiry into why the government has failed to reduce the number of roadblocks in the country as indicated by Home Affairs Minister, Ignatius Chombo and his deputy, Obedingwa Mguni. In a statement, PDP spokesperson, Jacob Mafume, said there was need to inquire whether the two ZANU PF ministers deliberately misled Parliament or the police were disregarding policy interventions from the executive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rita Moreno: 'Donald Trump Is A Walking Circus' (Aug '15) Jun 13 Donald Scampi 132
News Puerto Rico upholds demand for U.S. statehood i... Jun 13 BHM5267 11
News Puerto Rico mulls political status in new refer... Jun 12 JusticeNotServed 8
News Artists Armed With Spray-Paint Cans Take Aim At... Apr '17 Marauder 6
My favorite songs. (Jul '13) Feb '17 HairyGuy 146
Dedicate a Song (Dec '09) Feb '17 HairyGuy 2,342
Music thread (Dec '15) Feb '17 HairyGuy 104
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,496 • Total comments across all topics: 282,135,684

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC