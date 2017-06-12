Weird weather on Titan is responsible for canyons
Weird weather on Saturn's largest moon Titan is responsible for a mysterious labyrinth terrain that 'looks almost exactly like some of the places we have here on Earth' Now, research has found similar 'labyrinth terrain' on Earth - and scientists believe the landscape on both Saturn's moon and our planet may be formed by similar processes. They suspect the maze structures on Titan were likely carved out by rains and shaped by strong winds, in the same way they were on Earth .
