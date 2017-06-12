San Juan Police Note Increase in Onli...

San Juan Police Note Increase in Online Threats

Monday

SAN JUAN San Juan police said they've experienced an increase in the number of online threats over the past three months. Gonzalez said his department, in collaboration with Pharr police, is investigating a social media post brought to their attention by a concerned citizen.

Chicago, IL

