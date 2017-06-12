San Juan Police Note Increase in Online Threats
SAN JUAN San Juan police said they've experienced an increase in the number of online threats over the past three months. Gonzalez said his department, in collaboration with Pharr police, is investigating a social media post brought to their attention by a concerned citizen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRGV.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rita Moreno: 'Donald Trump Is A Walking Circus' (Aug '15)
|Tue
|Donald Scampi
|132
|Puerto Rico upholds demand for U.S. statehood i...
|Tue
|BHM5267
|11
|Puerto Rico mulls political status in new refer...
|Jun 12
|JusticeNotServed
|8
|Artists Armed With Spray-Paint Cans Take Aim At...
|Apr '17
|Marauder
|6
|My favorite songs. (Jul '13)
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|146
|Dedicate a Song (Dec '09)
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|2,342
|Music thread (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|HairyGuy
|104
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC