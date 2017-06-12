Puerto Rico Votes in Favor of US Stat...

Puerto Rico Votes in Favor of US Statehood

Residents of the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico voted Sunday to become the 51st state of the United States of America. Nearly half a million votes were cast for statehood, about 7,600 for free association/independence and nearly 6,700 for the current territorial status, according to preliminary results.

Chicago, IL

