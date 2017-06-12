Puerto Rico prepares to vote on polit...

Puerto Rico prepares to vote on political status amid crisis

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 9 Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this July 29, 2015 file photo, the Puerto Rican flag flies in front of Puerto Rico's Capitol as in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico's governor is pushing ahead with his top campaign promise of trying to convert the U.S. territory into a state, holding a Sunday June 11, 2017, referendum to let voters send a message to Congress.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Puerto Rico upholds demand for U.S. statehood i... 3 hr anonymous 6
News Puerto Rico mulls political status in new refer... 4 hr JusticeNotServed 8
News Rita Moreno: 'Donald Trump Is A Walking Circus' (Aug '15) May 28 Pocahontas 129
News Artists Armed With Spray-Paint Cans Take Aim At... Apr '17 Marauder 6
My favorite songs. (Jul '13) Feb '17 HairyGuy 146
Dedicate a Song (Dec '09) Feb '17 HairyGuy 2,342
Music thread (Dec '15) Feb '17 HairyGuy 104
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,640 • Total comments across all topics: 281,712,993

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC