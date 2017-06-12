Puerto Rico holds vote Sunday on stat...

Puerto Rico holds vote Sunday on statehood

The Puerto Rican flag flies in front of the territory's Capitol in San Juan, Puerto Rico. NBC News - Puerto Rico residents head to the polls Sunday to vote on whether the island should become the 51st U.S. state, a prospect that the island's pro-statehood governor has been promoting as a way to help solve the island's crippling debt crisis.

