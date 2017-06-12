Puerto Rico holds vote Sunday on statehood
The Puerto Rican flag flies in front of the territory's Capitol in San Juan, Puerto Rico. NBC News - Puerto Rico residents head to the polls Sunday to vote on whether the island should become the 51st U.S. state, a prospect that the island's pro-statehood governor has been promoting as a way to help solve the island's crippling debt crisis.
