Puerto Rico authorities seize 116lbs of cocaine concealed in private vessel

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- US Customs and Border Protection officers found 116 pounds of cocaine concealed inside a private vessel inspected on Sunday. The estimated wholesale value is $1.6 million.

