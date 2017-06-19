Puerto Rico approves statehood in non-binding referendum
Puerto Rico is set to vote on Sunday, June 11, 2017 on becoming the 51st state. The US Congress will now have to decide whether it wants to expand the nation's borders and accept the poverty stricken Caribbean island into the Union.
