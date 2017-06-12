Puerto Rico again votes for statehood, but needs Congress to act

New Yorker David Aldarondo who's currently residing in Puerto Rico shows his shirt of Puerto Rican nationalist Ramon Emeterio Betances, after voting in favor of independence during the fifth referendum on the island's status, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Sunday, June 11, 2017. New Yorker David Aldarondo who's currently residing in Puerto Rico shows his shirt of Puerto Rican nationalist Ramon Emeterio Betances, after voting in favor of independence during the fifth referendum on the island's status, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Sunday, June 11, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.