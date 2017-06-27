Portland's Only Puerto Rican Food Tru...

Portland's Only Puerto Rican Food Truck Joins Portland Mercado

Teaming up with the fleet of food carts specializing in Latin American cuisines at Portland Mercado , Carlito's Cocina will unveil mofongos, croquettas, empanadillas, ceviches, and other Puerto Rican plates when it opens this Friday, June 30. Though some Portland restaurants and food carts dabble in Puerto Rican cooking, Carlito's Cocina will be the only Portland establishment dedicated to serving Puerto Rican food - the closest alternative is Beaverton's Boriken Restaurant - sharing the unincorporated U.S. territory's unique flavors, shaped by French, Spanish, African, and Native American Taino traditions.

Chicago, IL

