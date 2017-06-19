Photos: Jose Lopez vs. Orlando Cruz - Official Weigh-In

In presenting the protagonists of Saturday's card, Miguel Cotto Promotions held the official weigh-in for Saturday's event at the Coliseo Roger L. Mendoza in Caguas. Jose 'Wonder Boy' Lopez , 23, went face to face with 35-year-old veteran and veteran of two world title bouts, Orlando 'El Fenomeno' Cruz .

