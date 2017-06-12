Next 25 Articles

San Juan, Puerto Rico - Puerto RicoA s governor announced that the U.S. territory has overwhelmingly chosen statehood in a nonbinding referendum Sunday held amid a deep economic crisis that has sparked an exodus of islanders to the U.S. mainland. "It would be highly contradictory for Washington to demand democracy in other parts of the world, and not respond to the legitimate right to self-determination that was exercised today in the American territory of Puerto Rico."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lucianne.com.