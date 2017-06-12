Mysterious Mazes Streak Saturn's Moon...

Mysterious Mazes Streak Saturn's Moon Titan

Monday Jun 12 Read more: Space.com

As methane and ethane rain down, they slowly carve away at the landscape by some undetermined method to create mazes that stretch for tens of kilometers. New research has revealed how extensive these puzzling mazes are on Titan's surface, and provides insight into how they formed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Space.com.

