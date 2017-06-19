Jeyvier Cintron, Serrano, Oquendo Par...

Jeyvier Cintron, Serrano, Oquendo Part of New PRBBP Series

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Boxing Scene

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO With a title defense of five-time world champion Amanda Serrano, Puerto Rico's debut of two-time Olympian Jeyvier Cintron and the return to the ring of former world title challenger Jonathan "Polvo" Oquendo, PR Best Boxing Promotions , the first Puerto Rican and the only woman in history with world boxing championships in five different weights , will defend her WBO superb antanweight belt against Argentinean Lucia Soledad Griffa . Serrano comes from a victory on April 22 over Dominican Dahiana Santana, when she won the WBO bantamweight crown to become the only female monarch in five different weights in a fight at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn , New York, which was broadcast on Showtime Extreme.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rita Moreno: 'Donald Trump Is A Walking Circus' (Aug '15) Jun 13 Donald Scampi 132
News Puerto Rico upholds demand for U.S. statehood i... Jun 13 BHM5267 11
News Puerto Rico mulls political status in new refer... Jun 12 JusticeNotServed 8
News Artists Armed With Spray-Paint Cans Take Aim At... Apr '17 Marauder 6
My favorite songs. (Jul '13) Feb '17 HairyGuy 146
Dedicate a Song (Dec '09) Feb '17 HairyGuy 2,342
Music thread (Dec '15) Feb '17 HairyGuy 104
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,387 • Total comments across all topics: 281,971,777

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC