Jeyvier Cintron, Serrano, Oquendo Part of New PRBBP Series
SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO With a title defense of five-time world champion Amanda Serrano, Puerto Rico's debut of two-time Olympian Jeyvier Cintron and the return to the ring of former world title challenger Jonathan "Polvo" Oquendo, PR Best Boxing Promotions , the first Puerto Rican and the only woman in history with world boxing championships in five different weights , will defend her WBO superb antanweight belt against Argentinean Lucia Soledad Griffa . Serrano comes from a victory on April 22 over Dominican Dahiana Santana, when she won the WBO bantamweight crown to become the only female monarch in five different weights in a fight at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn , New York, which was broadcast on Showtime Extreme.
