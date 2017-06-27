Hawaii County wins national climate p...

Hawaii County wins national climate protection award

Yesterday

The County of Hawaii won a national climate protection award Friday for the Department of Water Supply's Lalamilo Windfarm project. It was announced at a ceremony at the U.S. Mayor's Conference annual meeting in Miami.

