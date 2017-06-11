Garcia and Kramer to tie the knotCouple plan to marry this July in Puerto Rico. Today at
Jos and Lydia Garcia, of Ceiba, Puerto Rico , are thrilled to announce the engagement of their daughter, Joselyd Garcia, to Daniel Anthony Kramer, son of Michael and Linda Kramer, of Norwalk. The bride-elect is a graduate of Sherando High School in Stephens City, Va., Salisbury University in Maryland, and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.
