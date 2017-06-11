Garcia and Kramer to tie the knotCouple plan to marry this July in Puerto Rico. Today at

Garcia and Kramer to tie the knotCoup...

Jos and Lydia Garcia, of Ceiba, Puerto Rico , are thrilled to announce the engagement of their daughter, Joselyd Garcia, to Daniel Anthony Kramer, son of Michael and Linda Kramer, of Norwalk. The bride-elect is a graduate of Sherando High School in Stephens City, Va., Salisbury University in Maryland, and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.

