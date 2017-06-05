Flight Deal: Southwest Airlines Has $...

Flight Deal: Southwest Airlines Has $49 Fares Right Now

Summer is on our minds right now, and there are plenty of deals still floating around. But if you really want to cash in on cheap fares, you should be looking ahead, to fall and winter, because airlines like Southwest are dropping prices on many of their routes.

Chicago, IL

