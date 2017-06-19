Ekiti 2018: 6 PDP aspirants suspend a...

Ekiti 2018: 6 PDP aspirants suspend ambition, back Fayose

Tuesday Jun 20

Ado-Ekiti-Some gubernatorial aspirants of the People's Democratic Party, PDP, in Ekiti state have suspended their ambition to enable Governor Ayodele Fayose seek legal redress over his aborted first tenure as governor of the state, and possibly re-contest in the gubernatorial election in 2018. The aspirants include current Deputy Governor of the state, Kolapo Olusola, from Ikere Local Government Area, Bisi Omoyeni, Ikere LGA, Sikiru Tae Lawal, Ado LGA, Kayode Oso, Ado LGA, Owoseni Ajayi, Ise LGA and Bisi Komolafe, Efon LGA, said they suspended their gubernatorial aspirations pending the determination of the matter in court.

Chicago, IL

