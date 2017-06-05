Cristobalina Bonet Martinez, a devoted wife to Federico Jasso Martinez Sr. was a beloved mother and grandmother who was called home to be with our heavenly Lord on Tuesday May 30, 2017, after 100 years. She was born on a ship headed towards Ponce, Puerto Rico, on March 11, 1917, to Ismael Bonet and Concepcion Mendez Bonet.

