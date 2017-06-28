Cosmic Cafe: Unearthing the Crop Circle Phenomenon
They often stretch more than 800 feet with complex and precise geometric patterns laid down into fields of summer grains. Much of the designs are done in the middle of night, in a few hours or less, with no footprints.
