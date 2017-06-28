Cosmic Cafe: Unearthing the Crop Circ...

Cosmic Cafe: Unearthing the Crop Circle Phenomenon

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Planet Jackson Hole

They often stretch more than 800 feet with complex and precise geometric patterns laid down into fields of summer grains. Much of the designs are done in the middle of night, in a few hours or less, with no footprints.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Planet Jackson Hole.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rita Moreno: 'Donald Trump Is A Walking Circus' (Aug '15) Jun 13 Donald Scampi 132
News Puerto Rico upholds demand for U.S. statehood i... Jun 13 BHM5267 11
News Puerto Rico mulls political status in new refer... Jun 12 JusticeNotServed 8
News Artists Armed With Spray-Paint Cans Take Aim At... Apr '17 Marauder 6
My favorite songs. (Jul '13) Feb '17 HairyGuy 146
Dedicate a Song (Dec '09) Feb '17 HairyGuy 2,342
Music thread (Dec '15) Feb '17 HairyGuy 104
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,767 • Total comments across all topics: 282,123,442

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC