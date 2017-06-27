Board rejects Puerto Rico budget because of overspending

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - A federal control board overseeing Puerto Rico's finances rejected the U.S. territory's proposed budget on Tuesday because it said it lacks at least $200 million in specific cost-saving measures and contains nearly $120 million in overspending and ineligible expenditures. It is the first time the U.S. territory has to submit a budget approved by legislators to a federal control board as Puerto Rico struggles to emerge from a 10-year recession.

