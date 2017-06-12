Autoridad de Energia Electrica de Pue...

Autoridad de Energia Electrica de Puerto Rico v. Vitol Vitol Inc...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: FindLaw

Before Torruella, Kayatta, and Barron, Circuit Judges.Gregory G. Garre, with whom Alexandra Shechtel, Latham &Watkins, LLP, Neal S. Manne, Alexander L. Kaplan, Weston L. O'Black, Michael C. Kelso, Susman Godfrey L.L.P., Eduardo A. Zayas-Marxuach, Francisco G. Bruno-Rovira, McConnell ValdA©s LLC, AndrA©s W. LA3pez and The Law Offices of AndrA©s W. LA3pez, P.S.C., were on brief, for appellants. Eduardo J. Corretjer-Reyes, with whom Corretjer, L.L.C. was on brief, for appellee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rita Moreno: 'Donald Trump Is A Walking Circus' (Aug '15) Tue Donald Scampi 132
News Puerto Rico upholds demand for U.S. statehood i... Tue BHM5267 11
News Puerto Rico mulls political status in new refer... Jun 12 JusticeNotServed 8
News Artists Armed With Spray-Paint Cans Take Aim At... Apr '17 Marauder 6
My favorite songs. (Jul '13) Feb '17 HairyGuy 146
Dedicate a Song (Dec '09) Feb '17 HairyGuy 2,342
Music thread (Dec '15) Feb '17 HairyGuy 104
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,770 • Total comments across all topics: 281,761,464

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC