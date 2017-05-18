Saban Films Nabs U.S. Rights To 'Spee...

Saban Films Nabs U.S. Rights To 'Speed Kills' Starring John Travolta - Cannes

Saban Films has acquired U.S. distribution rights from Hannibal Classics to John Luessenhop's action thriller Speed Kills , starring John Travolta . Written by by Luessenhop and David Aaron Cohen, Speed Kills is based on the true story of speedboat racing champion and multimillionaire Don Aronow , who leads a double life that lands him in trouble with the law and drug lords.

Chicago, IL

