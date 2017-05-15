Roy Treiyer Joins Brainerd Presbyteri...

Roy Treiyer Joins Brainerd Presbyterian Music Staff

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

Brainerd Presbyterian Church welcomed their newest music staff member on Sunday at the 11:00 a.m. service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rita Moreno: 'Donald Trump Is A Walking Circus' (Aug '15) Mon French Progress 125
News Artists Armed With Spray-Paint Cans Take Aim At... Apr 14 Marauder 6
My favorite songs. (Jul '13) Feb '17 HairyGuy 146
Dedicate a Song (Dec '09) Feb '17 HairyGuy 2,342
Music thread (Dec '15) Feb '17 HairyGuy 104
Boleros / Ballads (Jun '13) Feb '17 HairyGuy 167
The Cesta All- Stars. Feb '17 HairyGuy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,593 • Total comments across all topics: 280,889,960

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC