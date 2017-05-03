Revved-up Venezuela opposition protes...

Revved-up Venezuela opposition protests Maduro constitutional 'fraud'

Venezuelan opposition supporters gathered on Wednesday to march down Caracas' main thoroughfare to protest leftist President Nicolas Maduro's creation of a powerful assembly, which it views as a ruse to dodge free elections so he can remain in office. Building on over a month of large and sustained protests, opposition leaders have vowed more street action after Maduro's announcement on Monday that he was creating a "constituent assembly" empowered to rewrite the constitution.

