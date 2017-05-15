Report: Puerto Rico's Drinking Water at Brink of Crisis
Elevated lead levels, bacteria, chemicals and lax adherence to regulations have created a toxic mix for the American territory's 3 million-plus citizens, Natural Resources Defense Council Health Director Erik Olson told NBC News, citing his group's latest research. The drinking water fails lead safety regulations, while 70 percent of the island is served by water that violates federal health standards.
