Report: Puerto Rico's Drinking Water ...

Report: Puerto Rico's Drinking Water at Brink of Crisis

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 10 Read more: MSNBC

Elevated lead levels, bacteria, chemicals and lax adherence to regulations have created a toxic mix for the American territory's 3 million-plus citizens, Natural Resources Defense Council Health Director Erik Olson told NBC News, citing his group's latest research. The drinking water fails lead safety regulations, while 70 percent of the island is served by water that violates federal health standards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rita Moreno: 'Donald Trump Is A Walking Circus' (Aug '15) May 8 French Progress 125
News Artists Armed With Spray-Paint Cans Take Aim At... Apr 14 Marauder 6
My favorite songs. (Jul '13) Feb '17 HairyGuy 146
Dedicate a Song (Dec '09) Feb '17 HairyGuy 2,342
Music thread (Dec '15) Feb '17 HairyGuy 104
Boleros / Ballads (Jun '13) Feb '17 HairyGuy 167
The Cesta All- Stars. Feb '17 HairyGuy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,425 • Total comments across all topics: 280,981,793

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC