Ravindra-Singh resigns as PDP general secretary

4 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

Update: 1:46PM THE resignation of Aman Ravindra-Singh as the general secretary for the People's Democratic Party was purely because of an internal matter between the party's board and him. This was clarified by party leader Lynda Tabuya who said Mr Ravindra-Singh resigned voluntarily resigned after not being able to keep up with his administrative role as general secretary because of his daily work, travel and personal commitments.

Chicago, IL

